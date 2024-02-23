The State has announced that it will approve the construction of approximately 700 housing units in Efrat, intended for young couples and assisted living.

The units will be sold at a target price designated for young couples and the promotion of assisted living.

Following the announcement, Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi said: "The State has given Efrat tremendous power and momentum with the approval of another 694 housing units."

"The decision is an expression of confidence in the ability of Efrat leadership to engage in long-term planning to build, grow, and expand while cooperating with the most senior politicians. This decision further establishes the vision of Efrat as the capital of the Gush Etzion bloc and the protector of Jerusalem from the south."

Revivi also thanked the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister in the Ministry of Defense and the Minister for Strategic Affairs for their decision to convene the Supreme Planning Council to approve thousands of housing units in Judea.

The government has also given the green light to over 2,300 housing units in Maaleh Adumim. All of the plans now go to the Supreme Planning Council for its approval.