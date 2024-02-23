Eretz Yisrael Yomi Courtesy

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Tetzave: The Beit Hamikdash Courtesy

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Tetzaveh, the midrash explains that the Beit Hamikdash, the Holy Temple, enlightens the world.

Question

What "light" is the midrash referring to?

Answer

Light allows one to accurately perceive reality. The Beit Hamikdash is a spiritual lighthouse for all of reality.

Tefila Vayevarech David

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

Question

Since G-d is omnipotent and fulfills His promises,

What is the significance of G-d's Covenant with Avraham in giving the Land of Israel?

Answer

The covenant is an expression of the deep connection between God and His nation which is realized with the covenant.

