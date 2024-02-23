We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Tetzaveh
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Tetzaveh, the midrash explains that the Beit Hamikdash, the Holy Temple, enlightens the world.
Question
What "light" is the midrash referring to?
Answer
Light allows one to accurately perceive reality. The Beit Hamikdash is a spiritual lighthouse for all of reality.
Tefila Vayevarech David
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
Question
Since G-d is omnipotent and fulfills His promises,
What is the significance of G-d's Covenant with Avraham in giving the Land of Israel?
Answer
The covenant is an expression of the deep connection between God and His nation which is realized with the covenant.
