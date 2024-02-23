Terrorist eliminated by UAV in Jenin IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Thursday night, in a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) activity directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, an IDF UAV eliminated Yasser Hanoun, a resident of Jenin and an Islamic Jihad terrorist.

Hanoun had previously been detained for his involvement in the terrorist organization's military activities.

Over the past few months, the terrorist had been involved in several shooting attacks targeting Israeli communities including Meirav and Mevo Dotan, as well as shooting attacks at IDF soldiers and military posts along the buffer zone near the Judea and Samaria security barrier, including the Salem and Jalameh Crossings.

The terrorist was eliminated while en route to carry out another shooting attack.