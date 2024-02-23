Netanyahu and Dichter meet Golan farmers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter on Thursday visited the Beresheet fruit company at Merom Golan.

The Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister first observed the control and sorting technology at the factory, together with CEO Asaf Karet.

They then held a meeting with representatives of Golan Heights and Upper Galilee farmers, which focused on solutions and assistance for farmers on the confrontation line.

Netanyahu and Dichter also visited an apple orchard where they were briefed on the cultivation methods for fruit walls, which is a revolution in the cultivation of deciduous fruit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and his Military Secretary.