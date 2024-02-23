The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, on Thursday sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, requesting that the Knesset's winter break be cancelled in the wake of the war.

"On the 7th of October, the State of Israel experienced the worst terrorist attack that has occurred here since the establishment of the state. Thousands of citizens were slaughtered, others were injured physically and mentally, and over a hundred thousand people were evacuated from their homes in the south of the country and in the north. Hundreds of thousands of reservists left everything, their homes, their jobs, and mobilized to lend a hand in the difficult campaign. Some of them, even in these moments, are still fighting and maintaining our security," Liberman wrote.

He added that "these days, the citizens of Israel face security, economic, and social challenges, the families of the hostages are fighting for their return, residents are displaced from their homes, business owners are crying out for help, the wives of the reservists stand as heroes in the face of difficult difficulties they face every day."

"We, the elected officials, are also required to understand the magnitude of the moment and work tirelessly for them with all the means at our disposal, including in the Knesset committees and the plenum, in promoting legislation and continuing parliamentary activity. In light of the above, I am turning to you with a request that you announce the cancellation of the winter recess that is scheduled to come into effect in April," wrote Liberman.