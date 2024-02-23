War Cabinet okays:

War Cabinet okays delegation to Cairo for hostage release deal talks

The War Cabinet on Thursday evening approved the sending of a negotiating delegation, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, for a second summit to be held on Friday in Paris, for talks on the formulation of an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The final approval for the delegation and granting of its powers will be done by the expanded cabinet.

Kan 11 News reported that there is optimism on the part of the diplomatic and professional echelon, who estimated that there might be a breakthrough in the negotiations for the release of hostages during the summit.

At the heart of the dispute between Israel and Hamas is the issue of how the hostages are released compared to how the Palestinian Arab prisoners are released. One of the demands of Hamas is the formation of a mechanism for transferring residents from the south to the north of the Gaza Strip in the initial phase of the agreement.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told White House envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk earlier on Thursday, "We will expand the mandate for the negotiators on the hostages, and at the same time we will advance the expansion of the ground operation in Gaza."