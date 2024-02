Why does the Torah spend so much time on the details that Moses received at Mount Sinai for the construction of the Tabernacle?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman take a deep dive into the amazing world of the Tabernacle and Holy Temple, exploring topics like the spiritual significance of the incense offering, and the enigmatic scientific research on the priestly DNA which is unique to the descendants of Aaron, the first High Priest of Israel.