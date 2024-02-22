A Jewish MP stated in an emotional address in the British Parliament today (Thursday) that he feels safer in Jerusalem than on the streets of London due to the rise in antisemitic incidents and demonstrations in the UK since October 7.

Tory MP Andrew Percy said, "I was in Israel last week, meeting with friends and survivors and hostage families, and I actually felt safer in Israel than I do in this country at this moment in time."

Percy declared that “Nobody in this house has any business, agency at all in telling the state of Israel where it is able to operate to seek to rescue hostages who are being raped by Islamic terrorists who hold them!”

He warned that the threats against MPs meant that if Parliament debated resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza again, "members will not vote with their hearts because they are frightened and they are scared."

“What do we expect?!" he asked. "For months I’ve been standing up here talking about the people on our streets demanding death to Jews, demanding Jihad, demanding intifadas as the police stand by and allow that to happen!”

Percy also called out the anti-Israel demonstrators who projected the genocidal slogan 'From the river to the sea' on Big Ben during Wednesday night's debate.

“Last night a genocidal call - ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ - was projected onto this building. That message says no Jew is welcome in the state of Israel or that land. This is going to continue happening because we're not dealing with it."