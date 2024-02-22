תיעוד מפיגוע הירי סמוך למעלה אדומים דוברות המשטרה

The police published footage on Thursday evening showing the moment that one of the terrorists who committed the shooting attack on Route 1 near Maaleh Adumim was neutralized.

The footage shows a police officer, Sergeant First Class K. who was driving near the scene of the attack and saw what transpired, pursued contact with the enemy, charged, and ran toward the terrorists' vehicle. In the footage, K. is seen neutralizing one of them with gunfire.

Matan Elmaliah, age 26 from Maaleh Adumim, was murdered in the attack.

Magen David Adom reported that in addition to Matan, who was killed, two women, ages 23 and 30, were shot in the chest and are in serious condition. Another person, age 23, was shot in the abdomen and pelvis and is in serious condition. Two other victims, aged around 40, were shot in their arms and are in moderate condition.

The Shin Bet has identified the terrorists as Mohammed Zuahara, age 26, from Ta'amra/ Bethlehem; his brother Kadem Zuahara, 31, from Ta'amra/ Bethlehem; and Ahmad Alouhash, age 31, from Za'tara/ Bethlehem.