Troy Miller, the president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), a prominent group of American Christian media broadcasters, yesterday (Wednesday) endorsed a resolution calling on NRB broadcasters to cease using the term "West Bank" to refer to Judea and Samaria.

The resolution, which was passed during the Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, reads, "NRB opposes the use of the erroneous term 'West Bank' to describe the biblical heartland of Israel and calls on its members to refer to the region by its historic name of Judea and Samaria."

It notes that "the Bible refers to the area located west of the Jordan river as Judea and Samaria (or in Hebrew, Yehuda and Shomron), with both names tied to the ancient Biblical Kingdom of Judah and the Kingdom of Samaria."

In addition, the announcement states, "Judea and Samaria was renamed the “West Bank” by Jordan, following the Jordanian capture of that region in the 1948 War of Independence and its subsequent occupation until 1967."

It further states that "Judea and Samaria is critical to Israeli security as the Samaritan mountains overlook the Israeli coast, including Tel Aviv and other major population centers, including Israel’s international airport," and that "Judea and Samaria provides strategic depth, without which Israel is only 9 miles wide in some areas."

The resolution was the result of a collaboration between the Israel365, The Israel Guys, and the Israel Allies Foundation organizations.

Miller said, “Words matter in how we control the conversation and the language.”

He added, “Younger Christians don’t understand that the West Bank is within the biblical boundaries of Israel.”

Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation, agreed that “People need to understand that language matters."

"The language in Israel has been taken over and is being held hostage. Terms that refer to beautiful things have turned into terrible things," he said.