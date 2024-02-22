Dozens of humanitarian aid workers in Israel, including those from UNRWA, are expected to soon be deported from the country, since the Ministry of Welfare, which is responsible for sending recommendations to the Interior Ministry to extend their visas, has not done so since October 7th, Galei Tzahal journalist Yanir Cozin reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the authority given to the Ministry of Welfare to recommend the granting of visas to humanitarian aid workers who operate in Judea and Samaria, and Gaza and live in Israel.

The Ministry of Welfare claims that following October 7th they do not have the means to inspect the visa requests in-depth since it is security and diplomatic aspects.

Minister of Welfare Ya'akov Margi backed up his staff and even gave the order to work with the National Security Council to revoke the authority from the ministry and give it to a different ministry such as the Defense and Foreign Ministries.

Ministry of Welfare stated: "Work and volunteering visas in Israel are granted by the Population and Immigration authority following the recommendation of the Ministry of Welfare. In light of the complex security situation resulting from October 7th, it was decided to transfer the responsibility to an alternate government body and we are working with our colleagues in the relevant ministries to complete the process."