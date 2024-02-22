Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog on Thursday spoke of the importance of a new report by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI), compiling evidence and testimonies of the widespread and systematic use of rape and gender-based sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on and since October 7.

Her remarks came in a meeting with faculty members and students of UCLA, who were visiting Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people, and to speak about the deeply hostile atmosphere towards Jews and Israel on US campuses.

In the meeting, the First Lady spoke of the newly published report by the ARCCI, and of her ongoing efforts to raise the issue of the gender-based crimes committed by Hamas.

She noted, "I've been advocating around the world on the issue of the gender-based violence of October 7. We, Israeli women, Jewish women, felt betrayed by the deafening silence of the human rights organizations and women's rights organizations around the world, that did not respond or address the October 7th atrocities in any way or framework. We were always asked- where's the evidence, show us evidence. Based on past experiences, we know that first and foremost, the victims and survivors must be believed. The first step is to believe the women. Moreover, there is ample evidence: unfortunately, we all watched and witnessed. This was a shockingly photographed and recorded series of events. The atrocities were shown and flaunted with glee by the people who actually took part in this horrible attack."

The First Lady stressed, "Yesterday, a report, the first written report, was published by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel. It is a 40-page report, a heartbreaking report, describing in detail the gender-based violence, the witnesses, and the evidence. I am so glad that they put it together in order for the world to read, for organizations like UN Women to understand what really happened. I hope that with the backing of such reports and evidence from very brave people, especially witnesses, and very brave women from Israeli civil society and from around the world who are fighting to bring this message to the world, we will move the needle so that the world understands what went on."