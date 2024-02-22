The IDF on Thursday destroyed the home of archterrorist Yasser Arafat in central Gaza City.

The site has served as a museum since Arafat's death in 2004.

During his lifetime, Arafat served as the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). During his tenure as the head of the Palestinian Authority, he had the opportunity to pursue peace with Israel. However, in 2000, Arafat rejected an offer for a Palestinian Arab state by then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and launched the terror war known as the Second Intifada.

Arafat died in France on November 11, 2004 at the age of 75.

In November 2023, the IDF destroyed a monument to Arafat in Tulkarm.