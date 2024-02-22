האלימות בכרם שלום זמרת בן צרויה

Protesters who attempted to demonstrate at the Kerem Shalom crossing this morning against allowing humanitarian aid to Gaza were forcefully removed by soldiers stationed in the area.

The protesters reported excessive use of force which began after the soldiers had donned masks. They proceeded to force the protesters into a corner and beat them with fists and boots.

A minor who was protesting was injured and required medical treatment. When additional miners protesting attempted to document the excessive use of force in the incident, soldiers confiscated their phones.

Attorney Ofir Steiner of the Honenu legal aid organization is providing the protesters with legal counsel.

“We are collecting reports from the field. The reports thus far create a picture of violence against the protesters, most of whom are minors, as well as property damage. We are collecting the testimonies in advance of a formal complaint to the military prosecution,” Steiner claimed.