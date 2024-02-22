Over the course of Thursday morning, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona and Yuval in northern Israel.

The missile fired towards Kiryat Shmona landed in an open area, but the missile fired towards Yuval hit a home, setting it aflame.

The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Also on Thursday morning, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Maroun El Ras and terrorist infrastructure in Kfarkela and Khiam.

In addition, an IDF tank fired in order to remove a threat in the area of Jebbayn in southern Lebanon.