Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz (Likud) on Thursday spoke to the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, stressing that if Israel does not win its war against Hamas, Jewish communities around the world will be in danger.

"Hamas are the new Nazis," he explained. "In many houses in Gaza our soldiers found copies of Mein Kampf. We all knows what that means."

"Your response to the October 7 massacre showed us and the whole world that the Jewish people are united. We must win this war against the front of evil run by Iran."

Katz stressed that, "Israel is doing all it can to release our hostages held in Gaza."

He warned, "If we do not win this war, it will harm Jewish communities all over the world. If we stay united we will overcome and defeat all our enemies, and secure the Jewish state and the Jewish people."