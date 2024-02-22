The IDF has begun clearing the Zaytun neighborhood in northern Gaza of Hamas terrorists, so that Israel can attempt a pilot project to bring Gazan civilians back to the area, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the plan is for a local Gazan to run the neighborhood instead of Hamas. If this succeeds, the local leader will control the humanitarian aid brought into the neighborhood, distributing it to residents in place of the terror group which has thus far ruled northern Gaza.

The central challenge is to secure the area and prevent Hamas from returning to it.

Reports also said that as part of the preparation, Gazan representatives met recently with Israeli officials to jumpstart the project. Despite the plan, residents of northern Gaza who fled their homes in recent months will not yet be able to return to northern Gaza. Instead, the pilot will be carried out amongst Gazans who remained in the area since the beginning of the war.

As part of the pilot, Israel is emphasizing the complete replacement of school textbooks in Gaza's schools, removing those textbooks which incite to hatred of Israel and Jews.