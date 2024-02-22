Shlomo Ne'eman, Gush Etzion Regional Council head and Chairman of the Yesha Council, responded Thursday morning to a shooting attack on Route 1 near Maaleh Adumim, which left one dead and eight others, including a pregnant woman, injured.

"The traffic jams at the checkpoints have turned into death traps," he said. "We should restrict the movement of those who are carrying out attacks, and allow the residents of Israel to move around their country safely."

"The traffic on the tunnel road and at the Mizmoria crossing in Gush Etzion creates a real threat. For years I have been demanding a comprehensive solution to the problem at the crossings, and the prioritization of the development of roads and transportation in Judea and Samaria. It is not only an issue of quality of life, but life itself!

"I send my condolences to the family of the Israeli who was murdered and wish a full recovery to those wounded along with all the wounded people of Israel in the campaign [war] for our land."

Dimiter Tzantchev, Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Israel, responded, "Horrified by the brutal terror attack near Maale Adumim settlement, West Bank, with 1 killed and 8 wounded, some in serious condition, incl. a pregnant woman. Condolences to the families of the victims, wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. EU strongly condemns terrorism!"