The Shin Bet (ISA) has identified the three terrorists who carried out a Thursday morning shooting attack on Route 1 near Maaleh Adumim.

The shooting left one person dead, three in critical condition, and several others suffering moderate, severe, and light injuries.

Two of the three are brothers from Bethlehem: Mohammed Zuahara, age 26, from Ta'amra/ Bethlehem; and his brother Kada'm Zuahara, 31, from Ta'amra/ Bethlehem, who was incarcerated in the past for illegal presence in pre-1967 Israel.

Both brothers were eliminated.

A third terrorist, Ahmad Alouhash, age 31, hails from Za'tara/ Bethlehem.

One of the terrorists was found to be in possession of a gas grenade.

The investigation is ongoing.