תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Since Wednesday, IDF troops have continued to expand the offensive activity in the Zaytun area in northern Gaza. At the same time, IDF ground troops continue to engage and kill terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khan Yunis.

Overnight, Israeli Naval Forces targeted and destroyed a number of vessels used by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in southern Gaza.

IDF ground troops directed fighter jets and aircraft to strike over 10 targets, from which attacks were carried out and directed against IDF troops in the area of Zaytun.

As part of joint IAF and IDF troops’ operational activity in Zaytun, forces destroyed several terrorist infrastructure and killed approximately 20 terrorists in a single day.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

During one of the operations, the troops identified a terrorist carrying an RPG who was operating adjacent to them. The troops engaged the terrorist and eliminated him in close combat prior to him being able to harm them.

During searches carried out by IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip, the troops located and destroyed a booby-trapped launch position in the area from which launches toward Israeli territory were most likely being planned.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated over 15 terrorists in western Khan Yunis. During targeted raids, the troops located AK-47s, grenades, and additional military equipment, as well as additional explosive devices intended to harm the troops. Additionally, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike a military site in which a terrorist cell was identified.

As part of a sniper ambush carried out by IDF troops in the area, troops successfully eliminated an armed terrorist cell.

Furthermore, IDF troops located several weapons, documents, and Hamas military equipment in western Khan Yunis.