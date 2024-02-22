Eight people were injured, three of them seriously, in a shooting attack on Highway 1, near Maaleh Adumim, on Thursday morning.

One of the victims has died of his wounds, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

Two other victims are in moderate condition and three are in light condition.

The terrorist was eliminated.

Israel Police responded, "A short while ago, a report was received regarding a shooting attack on Route 1 from Maaleh Adumim towards Jerusalem. There are a number of victims at the scene, with varying degrees of injury."

"The two terrorists were neutralized. Police forces at the scene have initiated searches due to concerns of additional terrorists."

Two Palestinian Authority Arab suspects have been arrested near the scene of the shooting, on suspicion that they may have been involved in the terror attack. There is concern that an additional terrorist may have escaped the scene.

Eyewitnesses have said that the terrorists used automatic, not homemade, weapons.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avraham Becker reported: "There were injured people at several locations, I provided initial treatment to two women who suffered gunshot injuries and another woman who suffered from emotional shock. Other United Hatzalah EMTs worked at the other scenes and provided assistance to several more people who were in various conditions."

A police update said that three terrorists arrived by vehicle, exited their vehicle and began firing automatic weapons towards vehicles waiting in a traffic jam on the Jerusalem-bound highway.

Security forces at the scene neutralized two terrorists. Searches at the scene revealed an additional terrorist attempting to escape, who was also neutralized.

Eight injured people were evacuated from the scene. The local police commander arrived at the scene of the shooting and is holding a situational assessment.