Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of the most vocally pro-Israel Democrats in the House, has left the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Torres, who has publicly fallen out with other Progressive Caucus members over their criticism of Israel, was quietly removed from the group's website between early December and mid-January, according to the report.

His departure was confirmed to Axios by a House Democrat and another source familiar with the matter. It was first reported by The Intercept.

Torres has been vocal in his support of Israel since Hamas’ October 7 attack. In November, he spoke at a student rally in Washington, DC, where he said, "A ceasefire with a terrorist organization is not a peace agreement, it is a death sentence for Israelis. Not everyone who's calling for a ceasefire wants Israel to cease to exist, but everyone who wants Israel to cease to exist is calling for a ceasefire."

Last month, in a speech marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Torres likened protesters who have celebrated Hamas’ October 7 massacres to white people in the Jim Crow era who celebrated after the lynching of Black people.

His departure from the CPC marks the second time since the October 7 attack the group has lost a member over disagreements on the Israel-Hamas war. In November, Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) quit the caucus over progressives’ treatment of Israel since the Hamas attack.