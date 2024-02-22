Sirens were sounded on Thursday morning, shortly before 6:00 a.m., in the resort city of Eilat in southern Israel and the surrounding area.

After the sirens, interceptions were observed over the city. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel.

“The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The sirens were sounded according to policy,” the statement said.

No injuries or damage were reported.