Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for twin sabotage attacks against gas pipelines that disrupted supplies in at least three provinces last week, AFP reported.

Iran’s claims follow a New York Times report on Friday which said that Israel carried out the covert attacks on the two major gas pipelines inside Iran.

The report cited two Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, but Wednesday’s comments by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji are the first official comments blaming Israel for the explosions.

The February 14 explosions hit pipelines in the cities of Safashahr in the southern province of Fars and Borujen in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

Officials said at the time it was an act of "sabotage and terrorism."

There were no reported casualties but state media said supplies were disrupted in the provinces of North Khorasan in the northeast, Lorestan in the west and Zanjan in the northwest.

"The explosion of the country's gas lines was the work of Israel," Owji told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, adding, "The plot was foiled."

The Western officials and the Iranian military strategist told The New York Times the gas pipeline attacks by Israel required deep knowledge of Iran’s infrastructure and careful coordination, especially since two pipelines were hit in multiple locations at the same time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined to comment.