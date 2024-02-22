US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Biden used the term as he warned that there is always the threat of nuclear conflict but that the existential threat to humanity remains climate.

"This is the last existential threat. It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden was quoted as having told a small group of donors.

Biden’s comments came several days after he blamed the Russian President for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The President told reporters that Navalny’s death was the fault of Putin and his "thugs."

"Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," Biden said in televised remarks from the White House, adding, "What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled."

Just days before those comments, Putin stated that he would prefer that Biden be re-elected for a second term in 2024, noting the incumbent President was more experienced and "from the old school of politics."

Biden has previously used the term "son of a b**h" at others. In January 2022, he was caught on a hot mic using the same term against Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that Biden, in private conversations, called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “bad f***ing guy.”

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said in response, “The president did not say that, nor would he.”