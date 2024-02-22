Britain's House of Commons descended into chaos on Wednesday over a motion calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, AFP reports.

The chamber was due to debate and vote on a motion for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

But instead, in an unusual move, speaker Lindsay Hoyle allowed a vote on a motion for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza by the main opposition Labour Party.

The move sparked fury and shouts from the ruling Conservatives and the SNP.

SNP head in the Commons, Stephen Flynn, branded the move as "complete and utter contempt" of his party.

Hoyle then apologized saying he had only intended to allow a wider debate on the issue. The motion was ultimately not officially voted on, after the government said it would not participate in protest.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, British Labour leader Keir Starmer said there should be a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, setting out his stance on the motion.

Starmer had previously taken a stance similar to that of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and called for a "sustainable ceasefire". His aides said his latest words did not amount to a change in position.

The British Prime Minister last month responded to an MP's call for the UK to support a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, saying at the time that for his government to support a ceasefire, certain conditions would have to be met.