Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh is claiming that a comprehensive rehabilitation plan is required for the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a meeting in Ramallah on Wednesday with the UN coordinator for the peace process, the representative of the European Union and the representative of the World Bank, Shtayyeh said that "the American veto of the Security Council resolution calling for an end to Israeli 'aggression' means permission to continue the killing and destruction."

"The humanitarian challenge in the Gaza Strip is the greatest in the modern history of Palestine when the Palestinian Authority is faced with limited financial resources," he continued.

Shtayyeh stressed the "importance of synergy in international activity for the purpose of raising funds and rehabilitating the Gaza Strip at the same time as finding a diplomatic solution that will prevent the recurrence of the current crisis."