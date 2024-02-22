MK Ron Katz (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday sent a letter to the Attorney General in which he demands, together with MKs Meir Cohen and Mickey Levy from his Yesh Atid Party, that the legal proceedings against MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta’al) be sped up.

An indictment was filed against Cassif on charges of assaulting a police officer over a May 2022 incident in which Cassif was filmed hitting a police officer in the head. He waived his immunity and will be prosecuted. The maximum penalty for this type of offense is up to five years in prison, and if convicted, the Knesset member will be forced to resign.

“MK Ofer Cassif should be removed from the Knesset, and it is possible to be removed from the Knesset, it just needs to be done the right way. Cassif must be impeached following the attack on a police officer, regardless of the fact that he signed a despicable petition calling for Israel to be prosecuted for genocide," said MK Katz.

He added, "There is no place for extremist members who harm the security of the state in the Israeli Knesset, it's a long road, but it will lead to the legally desired result. The eternal nation does not fear a long road."

The letter comes several days after the Knesset voted against impeaching Cassif.

Impeachment of an MK requires a minimum of 90 votes. Only 85 voted in favor. 11 MKs opposed the motion.