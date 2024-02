חיסול המחבל ששיגר מרגמות מעזה לעבר ישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Several mortar shell launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory on Wednesday.

The launches fell in an open area and no injuries were reported.

Some minutes after, IDF troops identified the launch point in the area of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

An aircraft eliminated the terrorist and struck the launcher from which the mortar shells were fired.