מנהרה עם אוכל של בכירי חמאס דובר צה"ל

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's Yahalom unit has been operating throughout the Gaza Strip, both above and below ground. The unit focuses on the tunnel network, which constitutes a central part of Hamas’ mode of operation, and includes significant and strategic centers of gravity of the organization.

פעילות יחידת יהל"ם בתת-קרקע דובר צה"ל

"The soldiers fought with professionalism in close-quarters combat, exposing and destroying tunnels and underground routes, and achieving significant results," The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

סיור במנהרה ומחבל שחוסל דובר צה"ל

Recently, a number of strategic tunnels in Khan Yunis, used by senior Hamas officials were released for publication. Now, the IDF is revealing another tunnel route that served the senior officials and has been destroyed.

חיסול מחבל במנהרה דובר צה"ל

Yahalom troops along with additional IDF forces operating under the 98th Division, raided the underground route in the Khan Yunis area. Upon entering the tunnel, the troops encountered blast doors and barricades set by the terrorists to prevent the forces from entering the tunnel. The troops broke through the blockades and identified terrorists in the tunnel, using special means and in close-quarters combat with terrorists. The tunnel was investigated and scanned for intelligence, sleeping quarters, electrical and water infrastructure.

"The tunnel stretches over a kilometer, and millions of shekels were invested in it. This tunnel is part of a strategic and branched underground tunnel network located under Khan Yunis. It was used by senior Hamas officials and the Khan Yunis Brigade as a hideout and for managing combat," the IDF stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל