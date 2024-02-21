One of the terrorists who committed a deadly ramming attack in Ra'anana last month plotted to assassinate the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee.

Ahmed Zidaat, 24, revealed his intentions during his interrogation. Zidaat, who worked in Ra'anana illegally, noticed Adraee in a restaurant in the city and started following him even before the war broke out on October 7.

He committed the attack together with Mahmoud Zidaat, 44 on January 15.

One found a car and removed a 70-year-old woman from it, stabbed her, and took the car. The driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and doctors declared her dead.

After that, the terrorists struck an additional car, ran over pedestrians, and drove to Ahuza Street, where they changed cars and continued ramming victims.

The second terrorist also rammed pedestrians and escaped the scene. The two were arrested approximately half an hour apart.

One person was murdered and 13 wounded in the attack.