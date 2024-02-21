The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is considering rejecting the Israeli entry in the Eurovision song competition, contestant Eden Golan's "October Rain," due to a suspicion that it is laced with political messages.

According to a report by Ron Boker on Ynet, a European official claimed that the reason for the possible disqualification is the inclusion of "political lyrics" in the song.

An official response stated: "The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation is holding a dialogue with the EBC regarding the song which will represent Israel in the Eurovision."

The song has already been the target of anti-Israel reactions on social media. In Ireland and Iceland, there have been calls to disqualify Israel from the competition and to boycott it.

Betting tables currently have Israel coming in 3rd in the competition which will be held in three months in Malmö, Sweden.