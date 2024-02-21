An Israeli family’s lives became a living nightmare recently when the unimaginable happened: A vehicle on the street lost control, leaped onto the curb, and ran their young father over.

Aharon Betzalel was rushed to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital where he is fighting multiple severe injuries, including memory and hearing loss. His life depends on expensive specialized drugs and treatments that are not covered by insurance. Without them, the doctors don’t know how much time he has left.

“He is now in the hospital in grave condition and we don’t have the money for the life-saving drugs and treatments Aharon needs to survive,” his wife Sari shared with us in disbelief.

“Every ticking second is a thief, stealing precious moments from our future with him. We are racing against time, battling to keep our family whole. I beg you, from the depths of a broken heart, if you have the means, please help us. Your support could be the miracle that saves Aharon and spares our children from the agony of losing their father.”

Sari is counting on the only people she knows she can turn to– the Jewish people. Click here to join the race to save the life of a beloved young husband and father of nine. His youngest child is only two years old and his entire family is terrified that they will lose him.

