The IDF has found new documents in Khan Yunis, proving that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was certain that Hezbollah would open a battlefront in northern Israel parallel to the October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

In a document published on Ynet, Sinwar wrote to his associates: "We have received a commitment that the axis will take part in the great freedom project, due to the nature of the connection we are working on."

Additional documents show that Sinwar claimed that he received a commitment from the Lebanese terror group that it would fight Israel in the north, parallel to Hamas' operations, and even attempt to infiltrate Israel and conquer towns in the Galilee region.

Hezbollah, however, did not know the timing of the Hamas attack. Though it joined the fighting, the northern terror group did not carry out the widescale attack Sinwar had hoped for.

One estimate is that Hezbollah, despite the surprise, was ready to open a front in northern Israel, but waited to see the scope of Hamas' attack. Even if Hezbollah had wanted to respond, the IDF was already prepared on the northern border in a fashion which prevented a surprise attack.