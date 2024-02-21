Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Wednesday addressed the annual Conference of Presidents at the MoD Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

During the event, Minister Gallant provided a security situation assessment to 50 leaders of North American Jewish organizations and prominent communities.

Gallant discussed operational developments in Gaza and detailed the IDF’s achievements in targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure, as well as efforts to return the hostages.

“Sinwar has turned from the leader of a terrorist organization, to a fugitive,” he stressed.

Gallant also discussed the threat posed by Hezbollah in the northern arena, as well as Iranian efforts to operate proxies against Israel on seven fronts. He also addressed opportunities for further regional integration via normalization with Saudi Arabia and others. To this end, he stressed the need for a decisive victory against terrorism.

The Defense Minister highlighted the leadership role taken by the Conference of Presidents, expressing his appreciation to the heads of the Jewish organizations for their solidarity and ongoing work to strengthen ties between Israel and the Jewish community, as well as between Israel and the United States.

In the face of ongoing attacks and antisemitism, Minister Gallant also raised the importance of continued unity.

“The President of Brazil was joined by the Presidents of Bolivia and Colombia – their words are outrageous and inciteful,” he said. “While many in the world, including some leaders attack us - we, the Jewish people and the State of Israel, must stand strong and united. We must know that we are fighting a just war against a brutal enemy – a terrorist organization.”