The IDF has been attacking Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon and in Syria.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists entering a military compound in the area of Yaroun in southern Lebanon. IDF fighter jets were scrambled to the scene and struck the compound, while the terrorists were located inside.

On Wednesday morning, IDF fighter jets struck three Hezbollah operational command centers in southern Lebanon.

Also on Wednesday morning, IDF artillery struck in order to remove a threat in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Dhayra in southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah’s military activity south of the Litani River in Lebanon, including the use and storage of armaments, is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat," the IDF stressed.