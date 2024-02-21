United Airlines informed the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) on Wednesday of its intention to return to Israel in less than two weeks.

United Airlines is expected to take off from New York to Tel Aviv on March 2nd, with the first flight from Tel Aviv to New York scheduled for March 3rd.

The company stopped its flights on October 8th with the outbreak of the war and is the first US company to resume it flights on this route. Delta Airlines informed the IAA of its intention to return to Israel on May 1st.

On Tuesday the Dutch airline KLM reported that it will begin flying to Israel as of April 1st and will operate daily flights with a stop in Larnaca.

Fly Dubai will increase flights to Dubai from 4 to 6 weekly flights from the end of March, and Ethiopian Airlines will increase to 12 weekly flights from March 1st.