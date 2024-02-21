Axios has reported that the US intends to propose a new agreement under which there will be a ceasefire in exchange for the release of the hostages still held in Gaza.

Brett McGurk, White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

During his visit, McGurk is expected to push for a deal under which hostages held by Hamas in Gaza would be freed in exchange for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan and a delay of Israel's military operation in Rafah.

According to the report, a US source said that the US government feels that all opportunities for a ceasefire have been missed, and is therefore working on a solution which will be acceptable to both sides.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Hamas delegation's visit to Cairo may be connected to McGurk's visit and a new ceasefire proposal.