In an interview Wednesday, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, harshly criticized the conduct of the United Nations (UN) in response to the war.

Erdan pointed an accusing finger at UN Secretary-General Guterres, whom he called "the head of the snake," and called for his removal from his position, along with UNRWA Commissioner, Philippe Lazzarini.

"Today I told the Security Council about the letters and meetings I had with Lazzarini and Guterres, how terror tunnels pass under schools, and how UNRWA teachers idolize Hitler," he said.

Erdan also added that, "We have been presenting this information to UN officials for years – but they have become collaborators of Hamas, and now they are literally a part of the terrorist organization."

"As much as I am uncomfortable with the situation, because I have to keep arranging meetings between the UN head and the hostages' families – I have told him to his face that he doesn't deserve to be in this position – a fish rots from the head down," he added.