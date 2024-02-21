The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel on Wednesday published a horrifying report portraying sexual attacks that were inflicted during the brutal massacre in the Gaza border areas on October 7th and in Hamas captivity.

The report, which was submitted to the UN Special Envoy on Sexual Violence in Conflict Areas, who visited Israel about two weeks ago, shows that the sexual crimes were committed in four types of locations: at the Nova music party, in surrounding villages and kibbutzim, on IDF bases, and in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

According to the report, theNukhba terrorists operated in systematic patterns of group attacks, when in villages and kibbutzim, the sexual attacks were sometimes done in front of relatives and friends. The terrorists targeted both women and men, and the victims were executed during or after they were raped.

The attacks, the report claims, were intended to intensify the suffering and impact on the victims and their environment.

The report was authored by Dr. Carmit Keller-Halamish and Noga Berger, who stated that, "These days, when the scar in our hearts refuses to heal, and the souls of our sisters and brothers are calling out to us from the ground, the majority of those we thought were our partners and colleagues have chosen to remain silent and deny the atrocities. We call on you to speak out, make your voice heard. Do not let the cries of these victims evaporate into thin air."