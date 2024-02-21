Egyptian sources have told Lebanese media that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar did not escape to Sinai with hostages.

They also said the Gazan terror groups have confirmed that the hostages held by Hamas are safe.

An Egyptian source denied Elaph's report saying that Sinwar may have escaped with hostages to Sinai, saying that there are no tunnels which he could have used for the purpose.

The source also said that Egypt has stepped up security in the border region.

On Tuesday, reports said that both Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed may have escaped from Rafah to Sinai, taking some of the hostages with them.

Though tunnels run from Rafah to Egypt, Egyptian authorities have cracked down on their use in recent years, allegedly using toxic gas to kill terrorists in the tunnels, as well as reportedly flooding the tunnels themselves.