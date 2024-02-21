Russia on Tuesday issued a warrant for the arrest of the younger brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison this past Friday, The New York Post reported.

The Russian state-controlled TASS news agency reported that the brother, Oleg Navalny, was being sought by the federal police on an unspecified charge.

It was not immediately clear under which article of the Russian criminal code the new case against the younger Navalny had been opened.

The 40-year-old was already on the Ministry’s wanted list in connection with another case, in which he was accused of violating Russia’s COVID restrictions by encouraging people to join Alexei Navalny’s unsanctioned anti-government protests, according to The New York Post.

Oleg, who has long been a steadfast supporter of his brother’s opposition movement, previously slammed the charge as politically motivated.

In 2014, Oleg was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a fraud conviction in a case revolving around the Russian subsidiary of the French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher. He was released in 2018.

The Russian prison service announced on Friday that Alexei Navalny died after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny’s death. Biden said on Friday he did not yet know exactly what had happened to 47-year-old Navalny, but that it was the fault of Putin and his "thugs."

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, on Monday accused Putin of being responsible for his death and indicated she will pick up her husband’s mantle, for a “happy, beautiful Russia.”

Navalnaya posted an eight-minute video on her husband’s social media outlets, saying Putin “killed the father of my children, Putin took away the most precious thing that was my closest and most beloved person.”

She accused Russian authorities of “hiding” Navalny’s body in an attempt to disguise the cause of his death, “lying pathetically” and waiting for “traces of another of Putin’s Novichoks to disappear.”