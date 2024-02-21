Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday evening that it had received "confirmation" from Hamas that the medications that were transferred from Israel began reaching the hostages held in Gaza.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it had received a message from Qatar about the transfer of the medications. However, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed out that so far, no proof has been presented that the transfer was indeed carried out.

"Qatar's statement is a direct result of Prime Minister Netanyahu's insistence on receiving proof of the arrival of the medications to our hostages. Israel will examine the credibility of the report and continue to work for the welfare of our hostages," Netanyahu's office said.

In mid-January, Israel announced that, for the first time since the start of the war, medications will be transferred to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

While Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced several days later that medicine for Israeli hostages being held by Hamas had entered the Gaza Strip, to date Israel has not received any confirmation that the hostages received the medicine.

France said earlier this month it expects to receive “verifiable proof” that the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza had received the medications designed for them as part of the deal.

During the IDF operation at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, troops located medications with names of hostages inside the building. Those appeared to have been medications that were transferred into the Strip as part of a private initiative early during the war.