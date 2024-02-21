A new poll by Siena College shows that former US President Donald Trump has a 9-point lead over current President Joe Biden among Jews in New York state, which has the nation's largest Jewish population, Newsmax reports.

The poll, which was released on Tuesday, showed that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has a 53%-44% lead over Biden among New York's Jewish voters in a two-way race and a 46%-38% lead in a four-way race with independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West.

The poll surveyed 806 registered voters in New York, 8% of whom were Jewish, from February 12-14.

The poll results are quite remarkable given Trump's poor standing among Jewish voters nationwide in each of his presidential campaigns. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 71% of the Jewish vote compared to Trump's 24%.

In 2020, Biden won 68% to Trump's 30% according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

The Siena poll also showed Trump narrowing the gap with Biden among all voters in New York to 12 percentage points (48%-36%) in a two-way race and 10 percentage points (42%-32%) in a four-way race.