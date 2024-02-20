Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations delegates this evening (Tuesday) met with Director General of the Ministry of Tourism Danny Shahar in Jerusalem. Minister Shahar spoke of the integral bond between Israel and the US and said: “As a symbol of the unbreakable friendship between the American and Israeli peoples, I am truly hopeful that the US airlines will soon restore their flights to Israel.”

He urged the delegates: “Come with your communities to visit Israel, continue to strengthen and get stronger. Israel will always be the home of the Jewish people."

He added, "Your support for Israel, from time immemorial, as the heads of the Jewish communities in the USA, takes on new validity and meaning in these difficult times. You are true partners. The tourism industry relies on the visits of our Jewish brothers and sisters from around the world, who are visiting Israel right now."

Shahar added: "We do not take these visits for granted and we assure you that the State of Israel has been and will continue to be the home of the Jewish people in all its streams for generations."