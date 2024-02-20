During a concert in Las Vegas, Bono gave a short introduction before singing "Pride" and dedicated the song to the murdered victims of the Nova music festival, saying that "In light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence… But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So, sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival."

Bono then changed the lyrics of the original song, singing "Early morning, Oct 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky… Stars of David, they took your life, but they could not take your pride," as a dedication to the murdered victims at the Nova music festival.

The Independent reported that Bono's announcement caused Roger Waters, a former member of Pink Floyd, who became famous for his antisemitic views and harsh assaults against Israel, to lash out publicly against Bono. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Waters said "My mother told me, when faced with difficult problems, the first thing to do is to read – read, read, read. Then, the next part is easy: do the right thing. Anybody who knows Bono should go and pick him up by his ankles and shake him. We have to start saying to these people, your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading… sticking up for the Zionist entity. What he did a couple of weeks ago in the Sphere in Las Vegas, singing about the Stars of David, was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life."

In November, Waters hinted during an interview with Glenn Greenwald that it was possible that the attack on the Nova festival was from Israel’s side at all and claimed, "We don't know if we'll ever hear the real story."