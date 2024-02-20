El Al announced this evening (Tuesday) that it will grant (excluding payment of port taxes) tens of thousands of airline tickets to a variety of destinations in Europe to reservists who have served at least 30 days since the outbreak of war.

The benefits will be given to frequent flyer club members and new members (registration is free through the El Al website). Registration is also possible using a digital form on the El Al website, starting today at 20:00.

Soldiers can check eligibility for the benefit via Form 3010 or an active reserve service form, while attaching a photo of a service certificate or permanent ID for the regular servicemen. After receiving the coupon code, the code may be used to order flight tickets on the El Al website or with travel agents. Note that registration will be done digitally on the El Al website only, and customer service center representatives are unable to assist in issuing a coupon code. "In addition, all IDF servicemen will be given priority in boarding flights and flight service directors will acknowledge their service in a special announcement at the beginning of each flight.

This deal for IDF reservists is part of a new campaign that El Al launched on Sunday under the slogan, "Fly with the Flag." El Al announced that "as part of the company's mobilization as a full partner of the headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, 15% of the billboards it purchased as part of the campaign will be donated for full use by the headquarters."

Nadav Hanin, VP of Marketing, Digital and Communication at El Al, said that the company is "an integral part of the Israeli story in the war, and it has taken a significant part in the national effort. Since October 7th, El Al has helped thousands of reservists return to Israel and continues to provide help as a partner of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum."