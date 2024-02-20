The US today (Tuesday) vetoed the draft resolution put forward by Algeria at the UN Security Council that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

13 nations voted in favor of the ceasefire resolution, while the UK abstained.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield said following the vote, "In recent weeks we have been very clear that this proposal will not pass and is contrary to a sustainable peace agreement."

She added, "We hope that the Council will adopt our proposed resolution so that we can reach a temporary ceasefire under which all the abductees will be released and humanitarian aid will be delivered to Palestinian citizens who desperately need it."

According to her, "We should finally condemn Hamas for their horrible acts on October 7 that started the conflict. We are obliged to continue working on the proposal in the following days."

This is the third time the US has vetoed a Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war since the massacre of October 7.