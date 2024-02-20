Eitan Morell spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, after his son, Staff-Sergeant Maoz Morell, of blessed memory, fell in battle in Gaza.

Eitan Morell, “Maoz and his unit were in a house in Gaza and suddenly a grenade was thrown into the house. Many of the people in the room were injured. Maoz was in a different room. He immediately ran into the room and started helping give medical attention to the soldiers. He wasn't a medic. There was a paramedic and a medic there and they were in charge, but there weren’t enough hands, so he was helping them with everything he could.”

Morell describes how his son “finished dealing with the wounded, ran to his weapon, his MAG, and went up to the roof to set up a place to help the guys on the ground, because simultaneously with dealing with the wounded, they still had to fight off a whole group of terrorists that attacked them.”

Sadly, “He fell about an hour later, but the battle went on for a very long time, almost eleven hours. Other soldiers were also wounded later on in the day. It was very serious. It gives me a small measure of comfort, even though I know it doesn't really make a difference, to know that he fell in battle. He was fighting. That does give me some comfort. He was critically wounded.”

Morell continues, “He was critically wounded with irreversible brain damage. That's what we were told immediately. We were told it's a one way. There's no coming back from this. It's not a matter of what, it's a matter of when. So, we were given a number of days. We see it now as a gift that we were able to say goodbye to him, his friends said goodbye to him, to depart and have our final words with him. That was very meaningful for us.”

On Maoz’s unique character, Morell says that “He was determined with what he did. When he did things, he did it with a full heart and he put his all into it. Even things that were hard for him; he kept at them. I think that's the message I'd like to leave for other people.”