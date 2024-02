מסוק מגיע לפנות את הפצועים מהתאונה ליד פדואל צילום: אבי אדרי ובתיה שרעבי/TPS

A five-year-old girl was critically injured, a 40-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 49-year-old man was moderately injured in an accident between two vehicles near Pedu'el in the Binyamin region.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics in cooperation with an IDF medical force treated the wounded. The child was evacuated while undergoing CPR to Beillinson Hospital by helicopter together with the woman who was seriously injured.

The man was taken to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.